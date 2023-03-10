Controversies over February 25 2023 presidential election: Buhari opens up, says there won’t be another June 12

The Presidency Thursday dismissed speculations and controversies in some quarters that the inauguration of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu May 29 might not come to pass, assuring there won’t be another June 12.

It also explained President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence in the face of alleged irregularities and compromise against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Tinubu won the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, that of the Labour Party (LP), former Anambra state Governor Peter Obi and a former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Both Atiku and Obi are presently in the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to contest the declaration of Tinubu as winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

June 12 allusion

The Presidency’s allusion to June 12, has to do with June 12, 1993, a date the election believed to have been won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, was annulled by the military administration of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida following a court injunction by the Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), led by Arthur Nzeribe.

Abiola, who, like Tinubu, is from the South-west and had contested on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), defeated his fellow contestant, Alhaji Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

The SDP flag bearer was to later die in prison under mysterious circumstances during the military administration of late Gen. Sani Abacha.

Presidency

Allaying the fear over a repeat of June 12 scenario, the Presidency ruled out the possibility of taking any decision that would lead to the annulment of the presidential elections as was the case in June 12, 1993, and advised any candidate or political party dissatisfied with the conduct and outcome of the election to approach the court for redress.

These were the highlights of a report by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, titled: “At the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDCs), President Buhari drums up support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency.”

At different fora before the election, President Buhari had expressed his readiness to bequeath to the nation a free, fair and credible poll ahead of his exit May 29, 2023.

As a demonstration of this, Buhari signed into law the Electoral Act 2022 to enhance the use of technology for the elections, an indication that President Buhari was ready to bequeath to Nigerians, a transparent electoral process, devoid of manipulations.

But the election which produced Tinubu became mired in controversy as INEC was accused of not following the Electoral Act as regards the transmission of the results from Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to the iREV immediately after collation at the Pulling Units.

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo raised the alarm that the INEC compromised the conduct of the election by not keeping to the electoral laws, and therefore urged President Buhari to call the electoral umpire to order to avoid throwing the country into needless political crisis.

However, Shehu, in the takeaways from Nigeria’s participation at the LDCs Conference in Doha, Qatar, quoted Buhari as assuring Nigerians in the Diaspora about the ongoing political transition.

He said the president called for support for the incoming government of Asiwaju Tinubu, “so that Nigeria will continue to be the beacon of hope and prosperity in our continent and an example for other African countries to emulate.”

“In addition to other things, this trip, more than any other, speaks to the courage, political stamina and statesmanship with which the President has managed the affairs of the nation.

“In the buildup to the trip, he was faced with orchestrated attempts to poison public opinion against national institutions, particularly the presidential election and its conduct by the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as an institution, against which vile and unsubstantiated allegations were hurled.

“The clear intent of this was creating an atmosphere of fear, polarising the public and demonizing the administration of the President. The wishful thinkers appeared to assume that the June 12, 1993 election crisis, the worst ever since the Civil War, could be recreated. Those who sought to do this forgot what the President said at the palace of the Gbong-Gwon Jos, when he went to the city to inaugurate the Tinubu-Shettima campaign: “this election will not be annulled; whoever is the winner will be president,’’ he said.

The presidential spokesman further said: “President Buhari not only muted himself following the cacophony, he picked up international travel: “Bola Tinubu’s election stands. If you are aggrieved, and you have the locus to do so, go to court.’’

“President Buhari used the opportunity of the visit to speak to his guests about the recent election in Nigeria and the fact that a new President would be taking over in less than three months. He hoped that the strong relations he had built between those countries will continue to endure in the new administration.

“The highlight of the conference for Nigeria was the national address on the theme of this year’s event “From Potential to Prosperity”, a speech that observers described as strikingly activist. In it, the President criticized the current structure of the global financial system which, he said, “places an unsustainable external debt burden on the most vulnerable countries,” he added.

