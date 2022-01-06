Convene emergency meeting on restructuring, Ohanaeze tells southern govs

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Wednesday called on southern governors to convene an emergency meeting on restructuring, devolution of powers, state police among other issues.

The call followed the incident between governor Babajide Sanwu-olu of Lagos state and the chief security officer of police of Magodo Estate, Lagos.

Ohanaeze in a statement signed and made available to Blueprint by the Secretary General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, called on southern governors to as a matter of fact hold an emergency meeting to look into state policing and possibly form a synergy security.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has called on the Southern Governors Forum to without delay convene an emergency meeting where issues of concern for restructuring, devolution of powers, state police, and state creation must be addressed.

“Because the show of shame between the Lagos Governor Sanwu-Olu and Chief Superintendent of Police is the tip of the iceberg of the embarrassment and humiliation that the southeast Governors has undergone and endured in the past, severally in the hands of police officers controlled by Abuja. In the case of southeast governors, they will always hide these shameful activities of these police authorities from Abuja because majority of them belongs to the opposition PDP.

” It’s high time Police is peeled off from the Exclusive list because of the excesses of corrupt politicians. We are calling for the introduction of state police through the constitutional process or let the regional security outfits be strengthened amongst the three zones of Southern Nigeria collectively by the Southern Governors.”

“We are calling the southern Governors with the secretariat in Lagos government house to meet and ascertain the best way to address these assaults on democracy and constituted authorities through conventional wisdom, as there will be attempts in the future by other sisters security agencies to publicly disgrace the state governors.

“We have witnessed in the past when corrupt politicians used police officers in rogue assignments in Anambra state when the Labour Minister, Former Governor, Chris Ngige was dislodged by police officers controlled by the godfather and Abuja, attempted to forcefully make him resign from his office as the governor of Anambra, except for the timely intervention of Former Vice President, he would have been removed from the office of the governor.”

