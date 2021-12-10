Convention 2022: APC groups back Dada Olusegun for national youth leadership position

Ahead of the All Progressive Congress (APC) national convention in 2022, some progressive youth groups have thrown their weight behind Comrade Dada Olusegun to contest for the National Youth Leader of the party citing his political acumen and widespread influence over the years.

In separate declaration of support, Friday, a group known as ‘Kano for Dada’, via the spokesperson Ismail Adam, said their decision to wholeheartedly support Olusegun Dada for the national youth leader was based on his wealth of experience in politics, and his acceptability amidst the APC youth groups

“Dada Olusegun is blessed with an uncommon energy and zeal; committed to whatever he does. He rarely carries the demeanor of a tired person, you cannot overlook his relentless effort towards achieving goals in all his political endeavor.”

In another support declaration, another group, APC National Youth Vanguard, highlighted boldly Dada’s unwavering loyalty and devotion to the party’s activities.

The National President of the vanguard, Haruna Kabir Alfa, said “Segun Dada is a committed party loyalist with requisite exposure to lead the youth wing of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“We have no doubt in our minds that Segun will take the party particularly the Youth wing to greater height. He has paid his dues as a devoted party man. He is a Youth development expert.”

In the same vein, the Progressive Clan in its statement emphasized that “Dada Olusegun is an hero and dogged fighter for the youths of the All Progressive congress.”

In a four paragraph strong worded letter, the spokesperson of the group, Tobi Matthew, said Dada Olusegun’s years of activism and partisan politics are glitter, full of praises with applauding and distinctive record.

“Dada’s passion and words are oxygen, through that, many people find reason to live and hope for better days. His continuous preaching of a better party administration to accommodate youth interest comes with a re-igniting flame that must keep burning for sustainability of our great party and its tenets.

“As a freedom fighter from, Dada Olusegun name and physicality scares the oppressors and pharaoh of ages. Aside his persistence and can-do-spirit, he is, to put it concisely: the textbook example of hardwork and tenacity. A workaholic.

“He’s intellectually stimulating and has the gift of the gab. He wows his audience with his inspiring, lively and insightful presentation.”

Matthew submitted that these attributes are critical for anyone who will emerge as National youth leader and as it stands, the leadership cap fit Dada’s head properly.

Also, the convener of Team Segun Dada group, Genshak Golak insisted that Olusegun Dada is one of the intelligent individuals whose through his activism has made impact on the life of many to achieve their desired goals right from his undergraduate days

In his words; “All Progressive Congress Youth desires a meritorious, vibrant and more energetic youth to be their leader and the best decision is Dada Olusegun

“In our interest collectively as APC youths yearning for youth inclusion and participation, massive mobilization, great administration and progress in our dear party, we consider it significant to give our full support to Olusegun Dada as he possess a diverse experience and has been nominated and appointed for different offices and quest; his name, capacity has therefore recorded many success.

”We call on Dada Segun to heed to this request to contest; as we urge all youths as well as party stakeholders to rally behind our candidate”

The All Progressives Congress, APC, had earlier announced in November that its national convention will take place in February 2022.

