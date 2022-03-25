Convention: Abia stakeholders demand disqualification of Emenike’s delegates, drag APC to court

Ahead of the national convention of the All progressive congress (APC), critical stakeholders of the party in Abia state have approached an Abuja High Court, calling for the disqualification of the Chief Ikechi Emenike-led faction of Saturday’s exercise.

The stakeholders led by Mr Ibe Ogwuma in a suit no: FCT /HC/CV/1012/2022 demanded for an order dissolving the purported Congresses conducted by Emenike, cronies and his cohorts.

Also joined in the originating summons as respondents were Chief Friday Nwosu and Ikenna Anyalewachi.

The stakeholders also prayed for an order restraining Chief Kingsley Ononugbu from parading himself as the state Chairman of APC in Abia state, being product of the aforementioned “kankaroo” congress.

The stakeholders agued that the duo lack the powers to validly produce and present list of delegates to the National Convention of the party on behalf of the state chapter of the party.

The stakeholders also called for an order directing the APC not to associate, discuss or collecte any convention list or it’s like from Emenike and Ononugbu.

Among the prayers were an order mandating the National Caretaker Committee in All Progressive Congress led by his excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni to install a caretaker committee in All Progressive Congress Abia State branch as recommended by an APC reconciliatory committee.

In a separate suit no FCT/HC/CV M/3785/2022, Ogwuma also sought an interim injunction restraining the APC from associating, discussing or collecting any convention list or it’s like from Emenike and Ononugbo pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

It also sought an interim order restraining Ononugbu from parading himself ass the state chairman of the party on the basis that he is a product of a kangaroo congress.