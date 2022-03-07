Convention: Adamu debunks Buhari’s endorsement, woos party officials

First civilian governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has denied reports indicating that President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed him for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Adamu made the denial when he hosted Keffi Local Government Area party officials at his Keffi country home, on Saturday.

A source who attended the meeting and who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the lawmaker told them to disregard reports saying Buhari has endorsed him, even as he solicited their prayers ahead of the March 26 national convention of the APC.

According to the source, Senator Adamu told those at the meeting that President Buhari has not endorsed any candidate for the position of the national chairman.

“Instead, Senator Adamu requested for the party officials to pray for his successful emergence as the next national chairman of the APC.”

The source added that, the former governor appealed to the party officials to mobilize at least 100 persons from each electoral ward that would accompany him to the national convention slated for March 26.