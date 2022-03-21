Convention: APC govs, leaders ‘ve resolved differences, fully together – Gov. Sule

Ahead of the forthcoming national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasarawa state governor and the Chairman of the media committee, Governor Abdullahi Sule, has said the party’s governors and other leaders have resolved their differences and have put behind them all the bickering witnessed in the recent weeks.

The ruling recently witnessed disagreement over some political interests and leadership of the APC.

But in a statement released Monday in Abuja, by the Secretary of the media committee and the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) were making effort to take everyone along so as to have a successful national convention.

The statement said: “The Chairman of the Media Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC Convention, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State says the party’s Governors have resolved their differences and have put behind them all the bickering witnessed in the recent weeks.

“The Leadership of the party under Governor Mai Mala and the members of the caretaker committee are making every effort to take everyone along and I believe it is the only path for a successful Convention and victory at elections. We believe in unity in diversity, and this is the mantra of our Convention.”

Governor Abdullahi said all was well in the party and the plans for the convention taking place on the 26th of March were fully on course.

Shehu, however, said the Committee has broken into subcommittees that have speedily moved on on their various assignments aimed at delivering a successful Convention by Saturday this week.