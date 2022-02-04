Convention: APC’s bumpy road to 2023

The myriad of challenges that has characterised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leading up to its February 26 Convention with one year to the 2023 general elections calls for concern; KEHINDE OSASONA writes.

The party’s legal battles

Before now, several judicial efforts to rid the national secretariat of the party in Abuja of Governor Mai Mala Buni and his committee members have ended in futility as court yielded to the ruling of the apex court.

As a matter of fact, what makes the last pronouncement more heart-breaking is the position of the apex court that the supremacy of political parties in determining their internal affairs is still unquestionable.

Blueprint Weekend reliably gathered that about nine of such cases had been won, while others are pending before courts in various state judicial divisions.

For instance, in Delta state alone, about five of such cases were reportedly decided against those seeking the backing of Buni and other members of the body, functioning as an alternate National Working Committee (NWC).

A competent source from the APC Secretariat divulged to this medium that most of the judicial winnings for the Buni’s legal team had come at the preliminary objection stages of proceedings, adding that no lower court was ready to go against the Supreme Court decision.

However, with days to the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a Federal High Court sitting in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state, again struck out the suit challenging the legitimacy of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CCEPC).

The ruling, which is about the third in four months and coming from different courts, came at the height of the multiple crises resulting from power play among various stakeholders within the APC to halt the Buni-led committee ahead of the 2023 elections.

In the interim, as at the last count, the ruling party has lost nine out of the 13 cases it got involved in – a situation which a political analyst, Ariyibi Ewatomi, described as “dangerous” for a party aspiring to consolidate on governance.

In an exclusive chat with this reporter, Ariyibi said, “Look, this party cannot continue like this. The worst is they are all carrying on as if nothing de happen.

“As a party in control of power, small, small leadership crisis is expected, but a situation where they now fail to use their internal crisis resolution mechanism to resolve such a logjam gives them out as a party lacking in ability to manage a crisis or a party in perpetual distress.”

Party not in crisis

Although some pundits in the political firmament have adduced that the legal tussle which culminated in the internal wrangling plaguing the ruling party are self-inflicted and have, therefore, expressed fears that the Buni leadership might not stand judicial scrutiny if the crisis persists. But it appears the party is unperturbed if what is playing out is anything to go by.

While debunking that the party was in a crisis after a deliberation in Abuja in November last year, the APC governors declared that in spite of the current crisis facing it, the party will not implode.

The meeting which took place at the Kebbi state governor’s Lodge in Asokoro had at least 20 of the governors in attendance.

The spokesperson of the Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, said, “The party candidates in all elections have the pride of place to determine their views, but we are proud that under the APC, an election that was hitherto thought to be impossible has taken place.

“This is a party which was not only able to mobilize into its fold three outstanding governors into the party, the deputy governor of Anambra state, members of the National Assembly, distinguished Nigerians from all walks of life and this is the party where the party leadership is humble to say that all Nigerians should join us so that we unite and serve Nigerians.

“While other parties are sending people away, we, despite our strength, are inviting them to join us so that together we reposition and keep the progress agenda.”

Will zoning douse the tension?

Last year, the APC governors along North and South divides had an altercation over which zone should provide the president and other positions at its Convention.

The issue generated so many concerns while it lasted, but with the announcement of the party zoning arrangement ahead 2023 general elections with southern aspirants dominating the political space, the party leadership may have tactically allowed the Southern presidency to fly.

Going by a document cited by this reporter last year, there is every likelihood that the party may have conceded the Presidency to the Southern part of the country.

Consequent upon that, apart from the fact that Senator Rochas Okorocha has joined the fleet of the party’s presidential hopefuls, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s national leader’s ambition, is already causing hiccups, just as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s ambition is not only being discussed in hushed tones, it is still shrouded in secrecy.

While it is not clear when Osinbajo would declare, a source in the know was quoted as saying that the VP may not run against his former boss.

But feelers in the political firmament indicate that Osinbajo’s rumoured ambition is still intact, and that he’s just waiting for the right time to swell the ranks of the party’s presidential hopefuls.

Other contestants who have equally declared their intentions are; Governor David Nweze Umahi, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Yahaya Bello, Dallas Chima while it was also gathered that the duo of the current Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and Ekiti state Governor Kayode Fayemi are still consulting widely before making a move.

The bumps

For keen followers of political events, it is believed that the Tinubu declaration like the proverbial hearing it from the ‘horses mouth’ may have unsettled some cabals in APC who have another plan.

As it were, the game of thrones in the ruling party has changed all permutations and is now putting stakeholders on their toes ahead 2023.

During his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the former Lagos state governor was quoted as saying: “I’ve informed the President of my ambition.

“It’s been my life-long ambition. There’s nowhere in the world where a kingmaker cannot himself be king.”

According to Tinubu, his ambition to be president of Nigeria had been life-long, and that with what he did in Lagos in his time as governor, he had the capacity to lead Nigeria.

On Osinbajo’s potential ambition, the APC national leader maintained that he would not be drawn into any discussions on any individuals.

“I answer that with a categorical yes. I’ve informed the president of my intention, but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve noticed a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people I will consult.

“You will soon hear. All you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr. President of my ambition,” Tinubu said further.

When contacted to speak on its party’s chances ahead 2023 elections, a party stalwart who refused to be named said although the party is managing its crisis, it won’t allow the main opposition PDP to feast on its travails.