Convention: Bauchi APC stakholders lament exclusion, reject power sharing arrangement



Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC), critical stakeholders of the party in Bauchi state have cried out over what they termed “outright exclusion in the power sharing arrangement in the party.”

The entire critical stakeholders unanimously rejected the decision of a section of the stakeholders of the party from the North-east geo political zone to micro zone the seat of the Deputy National Chairman of the party to Borno state.

The APC chieftains who rose from an emergency meeting held in Abuja, said they were not part of the decision to cede the seat of the Deputy National Chairman to Borno state.

According to the stakeholders comprising former governors of the state, former deputy Governors of the state, three serving Senators, former Speaker of House of Representatives and eight of his colleagues in the green chamber and 17 House of Assembly members.

The aggrieved APC stalwarts said there was no way Borno state would be placed far ahead of Bauchi state renowned as the traditional base of the APC in the North-east part of the country in both the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

The party chieftains argued that Borno state boast more than enough of government patronage under than the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration than Bauchi state that had carved a niche as a traditional base of the APC after Kano state since the 2015 general election.

The Bauchi chieftains cited the national security adviser, Gen Ali Mohammed Mongonu, the group managing Director nigerian National petroleum corporation (GMD), Mele Kyari, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali , and the Managing director north east development commission, Mohammed Goni Alkali Borno and Yobe States also produced National Secretary and later APC caretaker chairman over the past two years among others to buttress their assertions.

They thereby enjoined the APC leadership to have a rethink and treat Bauchi State in a fair and just manner.

“There is the need to reinforce APC’s position in Bauchi State to enable the party to reclaim the state.

“Bauchi state has the highest votes in the North-east after Kano state and has consistently delivered the highest votes to the APC after Kano State, and this they insist should not be toyed with.”