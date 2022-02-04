Convention: Former APC reps members call for internal democracy

Former All Progressives Congress(APC) members of the House of Representatives Forum has called on the leadership of the party to ensure the sustainability of internal democracy in the ruling party.

The Forum made this call Friday at its roundtable meeting in Abuja.

In a Communique issued by the Forum and signed by its Protem Chairman, Ibrahim Zailani, the Forum said it is in the progressive interest of the party to ensure that internal democracy reigns supreme.

” We reviewed the current state of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and called on the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to ensure that internal democracy is sustained in the party.”

The Forum said it remained committed to deepening democracy in the country and the West African sub region and condemned the current wave of forceful removal of democratically elected governments in the sub- region.It said the coups in Mali and Burkina Faso were unacceptable and should be condemned by all.

While commending the federal government on how well it had gone in tackling insecurity, economic crisis and anti- corruption in the country, the Forum urged it to do more in order to enhance peace and development.

The former members in their communique called on delegates to the party’s National Convention scheduled to hold this month to ensure that only credible and visionary candidates are voted to occupy offices in other to properly reposition the party.

The Forum thanked some former members serving in the Federal Government as well as those currently serving as Chief Executives of States like the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Governors Aminu Bello Masari and Mohammed Bello Matawalle of Katsina and Zamfara States respectively for their support for the Forum.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Education, Nwajiuba had in his goodwill message enjoined the leadership of the party to ensure transparency in the processes leading to the National Convention and the Convention proper as that is the only way to keep the party united,strong and virile.

In his welcome address, the Protem Chairman of the Forum, Zailani said the time had come for stakeholders in the political space to accord the legislature and the legislators their proper place in the scheme of things.

He decried the way legislators are looked down upon even though they remain a major stakeholder in the political equation.

The meeting was attended by former members from all the States of the Federation including those that served in the 2nd and 3rd Republics.