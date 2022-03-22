Convention: Give us Dada as youth leader, Northern APC aspirants beg Tinubu, govs

Some Northern APC Aspirants Forum and Stakeholders have asked former Lagos state governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, South-west governors and other critical stakeholders in the region to endorse the candidacy of Segun Dada as the next National Youth Leader of the party.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday in Abuja, spokesperson of the forum Saminu Musa Dazara, said all the youth leaders’ aspirants in the 19 Northern states have collapsed their structures and endorse Segun Dada because of his experience, loyalty to the party and dedication.

The forum, however, “appeal to the leaders of APC in South-west, APC leaders in Lagos state, the national leader of our Party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Executive Governor of Lagos state, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu and all critical APC leaders in Lagos state to adopt Segun Dada as the most acceptable aspirant from the state for the interest of APC Youth worldwide and the sustainability of President Mohammadu Buhari legacies beyond 2023.”

According to the forum, Olusegun Dada is result driven, he is focused, transparent and accountable. He is the only aspirant that has a national outlook and can galvanize support for the party in the consequential 2023 elections.

“Considering the enormous responsibility that comes with the office of the National Youth Leader of our Party,(APC) we hereby call on the members of the APC Extra extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni to accept Comrade Segun Dada as the Youth most acceptable candidate.

“Segun Dada has a deep knowledge in youth party management and engagement,he has worked for the party, and has also demonstrated the requisite capacity, competence, credible, compassion, commitment and has shown patriotism in his service to the party.”