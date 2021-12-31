Convention: Jitters as race for APC chair, soul heats up

After a series of postponements amidst power games, the much-anticipated

Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got a date

last month; who does the cap fit? KEHINDE OSASONA asks in this report.







Any threats?



As the February 2022 date slated for the national

convention of the All Progressives Congress draws near, there are

fears from different quarters that with the array of political

bigwigs vying for the party’s positions, the battle for its APC

and its eventual extinction may have begun.





As at the last counts, political heavyweights which include seven

former governors are on the verge of unleashing their arsenals to

clinch the Chairmanship seat of the ruling APC come 2022.







The contenders

Prominent among those on queue are a former deputy national chairman of the

defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha; a former

governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; a former governor of

Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; the current senator representing

Niger-east, Mohammed Sani Musa; a former governor of Zamfara state,

Abdulaziz Yari; a former governor of Bauchi state, Isa Yuguda; the Minister

of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume;

a former Borno state governor, Senator Kashim Shettima; a former Gombe state

governor, Senator Danjuma Goje and Mohammed Saidu Etsu. Others are Clement Ebri, Mr. Sunny Moniedafe.





Although most political analysts are of the view that with the current

ratings and the need to reposition the party having suffered

leadership crisis, the party needs strong leadership to

heal all wounds and reconcile splinter groups.





Some pundits who are keen followers of political events in the

country noted that the party would soon slide into an endless crisis,

pointing out that the serving governors’ quest for the party’s soul is

more like a do-or-die thing.

Speaking to this reporter, a political commentator, Felix Ajila,

described the governors as “a very strong pressure group and

stakeholders that determine where the country’s political pendulum swings in most cases.”

According to him, the governors’ support base in terms of funds and

delegates in elections is a threat any day, adding that as a decisive factor, they often emerge victorious.



“The Nigerian Governors Forum has provided a formidable platform for

these governors to not only ply their trade but to also negotiate or

deal with their political foes.



“Don’t also forget that these governors love power and have found in

President Muhammadu Buhari someone who minds his business and meddles less into political happenings; so tell me, why won’t they have their ways in who becomes what?

“Again, there is the issue of agitations among some stakeholders of the party where they warned against a subtle tenure extension of the

CECPC by way of postponing the convention,” Ajila said.





But while allaying party members’ fears, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led

Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

dismissed various insinuations, saying it would soon set up relevant sub-committees.

A pointer to the fears envisaged by stakeholders resonated a few weeks ago when the director-general of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, wrote to the national chairman of the CECPC on the need to revive all organs of the party ahead of its February 2022 national convention.





In its letter, the PGF asked the CECPC to “immediately take steps to

deliver on its mandate of conducting the national convention,” saying

“any further delay in discharging this responsibility is as good as

consciously working to strengthen political opposition to APC.”



Permutations, rumblings



Despite the moves being made preparatory to the Convention, there appears to be quiet rumblings as aspirants are already deeply involved in permutations to outshine one another.





Not only that, Blueprint Weekend gathered that prominent aspirants

gunning for the presidency in 2023 did not want to take any chances,

as they have also been pitching their tents with their preferred aspirants to win at the Convention.





Although the party has not come out to officially zone the various

offices to each of the six geopolitical zones of the country, many of

the politicians of northern extraction had in anticipation that the

presidential candidate of the party might be zoned to the South and are

now pushing for the aspirations of many of the aspirants from the North.



Apparently, the move as earlier predicted by political analysts may

have laid to rest the arguments on whether or not the ruling APC has

ceded the coveted seat to the Southern part of the country.



As at the last counts, three zones of the North namely; North-east,

North-west and North-central have already fielded aspirants in a contest that has

now been tagged; ‘Battle of the giants’ by pundits.



Who goes home with the crown?



While carrying out background checks on the aspirants and their

chances, this reporter learnt that APC might have zeroed the

delegates’ choice to aspirants from either the North-central or the North-west.



Senator Al-Makura, an aspirant and a serving senator from

Nasarawa state, for instance, appears to have a huge support base.

Blueprint also learnt that his candidacy is being discussed in hushed tones

amongst the political stakeholders in the party.

A trusted ally of President Buhari, Al-Makura can also boast of his governor’s support, which has now become one of the needed advantages an aspirant must have.



There are also reports that some APC members have continued to throw their

weights behind Al-Makura’s aspiration.

While flagging off the APC membership revalidation exercise in the

state in Gudi, Governor Sule said, “If Nigeria would be kind to the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Nasarawa state is the only place to look at.



“Today is history for us and I think for this, I will always identify

with distinguished Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura who is the architect of

modern Nasarawa state from the time he brought CPC, the only state as

part and parcel of the alliance that formed APC.

Apart from the fact that he is still recovering from losing his state to the opposition PDP, the former governor of Zamfara state governor,

Abdulaziz Yari, would be contending with a lot of forces including that of Senator Marafa and those who are yet to forgive him for the

political suicide that culminated in the emergence of Governor Bello

Mattawale’s PDP-controlled Zamfara.



Another odd against him is the political wedge between him and one of

the aspirants to the throne and prominent politician who was

instrumental to the emergence of former APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.



Known to be a political fighter with a never say die spirit, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff from the North-east is another contestant who is never a push over. Sheriff had after losing out as chairman of the PDP returned to the APC, of which he was a pioneer member.



While indicating his readiness recently, he was quoted as saying, “In

the APC, we have respect for the constitution of our great party, and if the position of the national chairman is zoned to the North-east,

where I come from, I will contest, God’s willing.”