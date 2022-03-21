Convention: Lukman, outspoken former PGF boss favoured to clinch North-west APC chair position

Immediate-past Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh Lukman, has declared interest to contest for the National Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming national convention.

The party’s national convention is slated for Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Abua.

The outspoken former PGF boss who hails from Kaduna state in North-west Nigeria is said to be the state’s candidate for the office of the APC National Vice Chairman.

According to APC zoning arrangement, North-west geo-political zone where mallam Lukman hails from is favoured with the position.

Blueprint also gathered that the Kaduna state governor Nasil El-rufai and other North-west governors are also pleased with Lukman’s candidacy.

Described as a “viable unifier”, Lukman is said to possess competence, dedication and intellectual capacity to emancipate the soul of APC.

A political analyst, Ebenezer Olusegun Ijaodola, who posted the picture of Mallam Lukman on his Facebook page said the ruling APC needs the former PGF DG more “because of his ability to counter fake narratives from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ijaodola added: “If APC knows what is good for her, the likes of Salihu Moh. Lukman, should be considered for the National Working Committee’s position on a merit because this is a man who has displayed capacity, commitment and ability in the past responsibility given to him.”