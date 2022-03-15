Convention: Mustapha picks nomination forms for national chairman’s position

A frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mallam Saliu Mustapha has picked up his nomination forms ahead of the March 26 National Convention.



Director General of the Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation (SAMCO) Balla Usman collected the expression of Interest and nomination forms on behalf of the former National Deputy Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) at the party’s National Secretariat.



APC’s Deputy Director of Organisation Sabiu Bello handed over the two forms after receiving the mandatory N20m from Mustapha’s representatives.



And speaking after the forms were presented to him at his campaign office, the Chairmanship aspirant was emphatic that it was a sign of his seriousness.



He said: “This is a clear confirmation that I’m in the race and a testament to the seriousness I’ve shown since I threw my hat into the ring.



“Now that I’ve collected the forms on the same day they were made available, I would intensify consultations with key party stakeholders with a view to letting them know why I’m the best man for the job.



“I however want to express my appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for paving way for what we have just done today.”



Mustapha is the first aspirant for the national chairman to collect the nomination forms.