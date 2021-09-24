Convention: PDP inaugurates 15 sub-committees

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Committee, Thursday in Abuja, inaugurated 15 sub-committees for its national convention scheduled for October 30, 2021.

The committee are National Convention Organising Committee, chaired by Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, Constitutional Amendment Committee, chaired by Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-lbom; Zoning Committee chaired by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Screening Committee, chaired by Mohammed Adoke, former Minister of Justice.

Sub-committees and their chairmen also inaugurated were Screening Appeal Committee — Ike Ekweremadu; Special Duties Committee — Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Accreditation Committee — Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; and Security Committee — former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase.

The Electoral (statutory) Committee has Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa as the chairman; Publicity Committee is chaired by Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and Venue Committee by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.

Others include: Welfare and Entertainment Committee with Mariya Waziri as chairperson; Transportation Committee, with Ibrahim Dankwambo as Chairman; and Contact and Mobilisation Committee with Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba as Chairman.

The rest are, Protocol Committee with Sen. Biodun Olujimi as chairperson; Medical Committee — Nuhu Zagbayi; and Secretariat Committee — Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri.

Inaugurating the sub-committees, Fintiri expressed belief that the October convention would be successful and lead PDP to victory in 2023.

