Convention: Why North-central zoning won’t stop my chairmanship ambition – Yari

A national chairmanship aspirant and former Governor of Zamfara state in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari has again dismissed claims of a micro-zoning formula in the party, saying as far as he was concerned, the position he is vying for has only been zoned to the North and not any geopolitical zone.

Yari, who hails from North-west spoke at the weekend in Abuja through the head of his campaign organization, Senator Tijjani Kaura.

“Let me say again that we are all aware that the party has zoned national Chairmanship to the North and Presidency to the South but we are not aware that there is specific zoning within the geopolitical zones of either the president of the national chairman of the party.

“Nobody indicated whether it is Southwest, South East or South-South. The party acting Chairman has not come out officially to tell us the chairmanship has been zoned to a particular geopolitical zone. So, that is why we are here”, he stated.

Kaura added that Yari would change the narrative of the party come March 26 as its national chairman.

He said; “Abdulaziz Yari has been a down to earth politician. He was a party secretary in Zamfara state two decades ago, from there he rose to be the party chairman in the state before he became a member of the House of Representatives.

“Thereafter, he became the executive governor of the state for eight years before becoming the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum. That is enough experience to lead this great party. That has allowed him to contact the 36 state governors of the federation to sell his chairmanship. I can assure you that today, Abdulaziz Yari has sold himself and he has been embraced by all the members of the party across the 36 states of the federation. I can assure you that on the 26th of March when we get to Eagle Square you will see what I mean.”

On whether Yari was working in concert with other stakeholders in the state, particularly Senators Sani and Kabir Marafa, he responded: “Yerima, the former governor of Zamfara state is a senior member of the party, so also Kabir Marafa, Mamood Ali and many others who are all old members of the party just like we are here and we are all working together”.