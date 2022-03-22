Convention: Yari meets Senators, drops caution note for APC 

One of the contenders for the National Chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has cautioned against any form of imposition.

Yari who gave the admonition Tuesday at the National Assembly after meeting the APC caucus in the Senate, said imposition as it was done with emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the party in 2018 , should be avoided at the National Convention slated for Saturday.

“The President made mistake in the past by anointing Adam’s Oshiomhole single handedly nobody voted for him, he was anointed as the national chairman and you can see the result today, do you want the party to experience such again,” he said.

He added that he has the energy, experience , capacity and required candour for the position just as he dismissed report in the media on micro zoning of the party ‘s positions .

According to him, the position of National Chairman is zoned to the entire North and not and any specific zone.

“I am not aware that the party zoned the position of National Chairman to Noth central but that very much aware that all positions of the party domiciled in the North before should move to South and vice versa.

“That is what the caucus sat down to agree and I am one of them and many others are not, therefore as you see in the social media that is the same way I saw it in the social media and as a senior person in this party I can not rely on information from the Social media they deserved to be verified.

“I don’t know any issue about zoning because it was not communicated to me, I only saw it on social media.

” I have already purchased my form and I am forging ahead with my aspiration,” he said.

On insinuation that President Muhammadu Buhari has already anointed Senator Abdullahi Adamu, he said it was planted story in the Newspapers.

“You have also been reading in the newspapers that President Muhammadu Buhari did not anoint anybody the special adviser on media, Garba Shehu has since clarified that.

“We are trying to break those jinx, we must come through the ballot box so that we can respect the votes of the people not by picking. Let me remind them those that think they can just be pushed forth, come and do it that it will not be business as usual,” he said.