Convert our hospital to FMC, LG chair begs FG

Chairman Gwarzo local government, Kano state, Bashir Abdullahi Kutama, has appealed to the federal government to convert the general hospital in the area to a befitting federal medical centre (FMC).

Kutama made the appeal at a press conference in Kano, Sunday saying the medical facility serves the whole Kano North senatorial district and some parts of Katsina state.

He said he had contributed a lot in the rehabilitation of the hospital, adding that he improved healthcare services in all the 26 clinics in Gwarzo, a local government that borders Katsina state.

“We have done so much in maternal health to the extent that we have rented some places to convert them to antenatal centres.

“Like in Salihawa, we converted a classroom to an antenatal centre where we equipped it with state-of-the-art equipment and mobile ambulance for antenatal services. We have renovated many primary health care centres and ensure the staff are working diligently to serve our people,” the chairman said.

On youth development, the chairman stated that he had spent N350 million to establish a vocational center for youth in the local government to acquire skills in order to earn a living.

He added that he had provided scholarships to 450 youths in the local government, in addition to allocating shops to 360 youth free of charge from the new market being constructed in the area.

He noted that: “We are doing all this in order to make our youth productive in order to develop our local government in future.”

“We have achieved all these giant strides within two years and we shall continue up to the end of our tenure.”