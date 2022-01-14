Cooperative group to assist Nigerian farmers produce 125m birds annually

The National Agricultural Mechanised Cooperative Society (NAMCS) Thursday announced the empowerment of 65 women poultry farmers in each of the local government areas of the federation expected to produce about 125 million broiler birds per annum.

National president of Society, Dr Aliyu Waziri, announced this in an interactive session with the beneficiaries in Bauchi state and inauguration of new officials of the group in the state.

Dr Waziri explained that the empowerment was initiated to create job opportunities within the poultry business value chain in a move to ensure food security and economic development.

He noted that, NAMCS has 5 major projects strategically designed to create job opportunities in the agricultural sector thereby alleviating poverty, reducing rural-urban migration and ensuring sustainable economic growth and development of Nigeria.

“NAMCS is determined to support its members across the states of the federation with facilities for modern farming system.

“Our Mechanised Agro Extension Service Scheme is structured to rebrand farming thought mechanisation and making farming attractive and rewarding to young people in rural areas,” he said.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioners of Cooperatives and that of Agriculture, Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, and Jidauna Mbami, assured that the state government would give the necessary support for the success of the project in the state.

In her remarks, the Bauchi state coordinator of the society, Fatima Gidado said the women nurturing birds for wealth empowerment in the state is to engage the beneficiaries in poultry business to minimize the level of poverty especially in rural areas.

Fatima Gidado believed that, the programme would go a long way in complimenting the numerous achievements recorded by the Bauchi state government in creating job opportunities, reducing poverty and improving the overall well-being of the people of the state.