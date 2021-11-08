COP26: ActionAid urges world leaders to meet $100bn climate finance commitment before 2023

With COP26 underway, WaterAid has called on world leaders to meet their $100 billion climate finance commitment sooner than 2023, as estimates show that just during the 12 days of the summit, women in developing countries will miss out on 2.5 million working days globally due to a lack of basic water services nearby.

The Organisation said with women and girls usually responsible for collecting water, the lack of these services means they often have to walk for hours to get clean water, leaving them no time to work and no capacity to respond to climate impacts. “These impacts can themselves hamper access even further as water sources become less reliable or flooded and polluted, and journeys get longer.”

Last week, rich nations published a Climate Finance Delivery Plan, confirming they won’t deliver on their long-promised target of $100 billion each year to support poorer countries battling the impacts of the climate crisis. The target is expected to be met by 2023, three years later than promised.

However, WaterAid warned that many people can’t wait that long, as frequent flooding and longer droughts are a matter of life or death for many vulnerable people on the front lines of the climate crisis. Climate change is likely to exacerbate these impacts for millions of people already living without clean water, decent toilets or good sanitation, the organisation said.

International Affairs Director for WaterAid, Bernard Aryeetey, in a statement on Friday said: “The news that rich countries won’t deliver on their promise of $100bn a year for developing nations until 2023 is threatening to derail the COP26 summit. World leaders must recognise poorer nations hit hardest by climate change cannot wait two more years as they continue to carry the burden of richer nations’ inaction.”

“Across the globe, mothers and fathers are struggling to ensure their children have access to clean water because of the devastating impacts of floods and droughts caused by climate change.”

“During the 12 days of COP26, women will miss out on 2.5 million working days globally – a figure that could be exacerbated by climate change. Urgent action is necessary and world leaders must see that decisions taken in Glasgow will have the greatest impact on vulnerable communities thousands of miles away.”

Also, Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, said climate change has intensified both the sanitation and water crisis as no one can survive without clean water.