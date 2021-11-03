COP26: FIFA signs up to new UN climate targets for sport

World football governing body Fifa has agreed to new climate change targets at the COP26 climate conference, despite considering plans for a biennial World Cup.

The targets were unveiled as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and include reaching net zero by 2040 and a 50% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030.



Other signatories include the International Olympic Committee, the Premier League, BBC Sport and Formula E.

Net zero is when a business or a country achieves an overall balance between the amount of carbon it is emitting and the carbon that it removes from the atmosphere.

European football governing body Uefa has also signed up to the overarching targets but, along with Formula 1, it is not on the list of organisations entering the UN’s existing Race to Zero campaign, a coalition of leading net-zero initiatives.

In the summer, Uefa faced criticism for the scheduling of Euro 2020 across 11 countries and the introduction of the Europa Conference League this season increased number of continental club group games by 20%

This formed part of a growing sense in football that certain organisations and actions were at odds with the principles they had signed up to.

Fifa, while contemplating proposals to host a World Cup every two years, has also scheduled an expansion to 48 teams for the 2026 tournament in the USA and Canada – both of which will guarantee an increase in carbon emissions.

But Fifa president Gianni Infantino stressed his organisation’s commitment to the UN’s net-zero aim, including for future tournaments.

“Climate change is affecting lives of entire communities,” he said. “Football is not immune to significant changes around the world with grassroots and elite football being affected.



“Our climate strategy lays out our plan to protect our planet and beautiful game by reducing emissions and tackling climate change.”

On signing up for the Race to Zero campaign, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The Premier League is demonstrating its commitment to a more sustainable future.



“Like all sports, football has the power to unite people and we hope that through our work and public commitment to climate change goals, we will also encourage football fans around the world to consider how they can reduce their own carbon footprint.”

