Coping with fuel scarcity and economic burden

Many Nigerians would not forget the untold hardship they experienced in the last one month or so due to fuel scarcity. The question bothering the minds of the people is, why should a leading producer of crude oil like Nigeria be suffering in the midst of plenty? Is oil a blessing or a curse? No doubt, the perennial fuel scarcity, weak purchasing power and indebtedness caused by unguided taking of loans for personal or business purposes, family problems, as well as high level insecurity that continue to plaque the land.

In a bid to look at what can be done to address these problems, a timely discourse took place on what we need to do to get it right as a nation.

Taking a cursory look at the fuel scarcity, the Director, Postgraduate Diploma in Education Programme, Piajett College of Education, Ogun State, Dr. Segun Ayedun has attributed the problem of fuel scarcity in the country to mismanagement, saying Nigeria is a country that is endowed, gifted and talented with numerous mineral and human resources, adding that the problem is simply mismanagement and corrupt practices by unpatriotic Nigerians. “Our problem is how to manage our resources, attributed to corruption”, noting that the hike in official pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, had affected everything in the country. “It has negatively influenced the economy with the prices of goods and services skyrocketing on a daily basis by taking a huge toll on family well-being, thereby increasing poverty rate in the nation”, he added.

He stated further that what led to the mismanagement was corruption and selfishness, alleging that the present crop of leaders lacked vision, mission; and are highly self-centered. “Government should empower Nigerians, who are ready to go into agriculture by giving them soft loans with proper monitoring for effective use, repair roads from rural to urban areas for easy transportation of farm produce, as well as provide for security, electricity and water.”. Dr. Ayedun urged the people to stop blaming leaders alone, adding that Nigerians were also contributing to the problem by hoarding petroleum products to create artificial scarcity with a charge to the government, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to form a taskforce that will go round to monitor the ugly situation.

Again, Dr. Ayedun further traced the problem of unemployment and lack of parental care as some of the factors responsible for ritual killings in the country, urging the government to empower youths, employ psychologists and counsellors in schools across the country.

“The rate at which these ritual killings are happening is worrisome and alarming; and if care is not taken, it will become an uncontrollable menace in society. Parents should not wait for the government before they carry out their responsibilities on their children”, he added. Also, a public affairs analyst, Mr. Olalekan Sotunde, said that ritual killing was not a new phenomenon in society, adding that the greed for money had always been there with people using different means of amassing wealth. “The causes of this menace are poor parenting, loss of cultural values, and peer pressure”, he stated.

On his part, Mr. Yemi Ajala, member of the Peace and Social Advancement Centre, said the breakdown of communal living and wrong use of technology were responsible for the ugly trend, adding that people get all manners of information from the Internet while Mr. Abdulkareem Bamigbade, a former student leader, charged parents and guardians to take proper care of their children and wards, work on the value system from home and take their children’s upbringing as a business, saying parenting is key.

Another challenge facing many Nigerians is their level of indebtedness as a result of loans, which weaken their purchasing power and causing economic misfortune due to unguided taking of such loans to finance businesses. Those in the habit of doing so have been advised to rather think of providing quality service by adding values to people’s lives to generate income. According to Mr. Olalekan Sotunde, the cost of producing goods, presently in Nigeria is very high, noting that the profit margin would not be able to take care of the expenses incurred in production because of the lack of capacity to buy.

Mr. Sotunde also urged Nigerians to learn about services and values they can add to lives of the people to make money, stressing that they should be contented with whatever they have, saying that opportunities would come if people are contented and keep aspiring.

As a matter of urgency, the problem of fuel scarcity caused by mismanagement should be addressed, corruption and selfishness, and staff unions should be adequately involved in the monitoring the sales of petroleum products across the country.

Furthermore, the problem of unemployment, lack of parental care and upsurge in ritual killings in the country can be curtailed with good parenting, respect for cultural values, communal living, avoid taking of unproductive loans and proper use of technology to ensure that people are routed to right path to economic prosperity in the country.