Copy trading: How to make money in the financial market with no trading

The foreign exchange market offers multiple trading opportunities. But not everyone has enough time to explore the intricacies of the financial markets. Besides, beginner traders can’t boast extensive trading experience either, so they are often afraid to get started and make a trading mistake that could wipe out their trading account completely. To solve this problem and help their clients save time and overcome their lack of expertise, brokers offer copy trading services, such as RAMM.



RAMM and how it works



RAMM (Risk Allocation & Money Management) – is a copy trading platform that has recently gained huge popularity. It allows newbie traders and investors to start making money in the financial market without being well-versed in the intricacies of trading and finance. There are two types of users in the RAMM platform: experienced traders who create trading strategies and investors who copy trading signals to their investment accounts. The platform is a win-win for both parties. Investors can generate income by simply copying the trades of seasoned traders, and traders receive a commission from investors who follow their strategies.



RAMM advantages for investors



If you’re looking for new ways to make a stable income, RAMM is definitely your choice. Let’s take a look at the main RAMM advantages for investors:

RAMM allows an investor to manage risks for each investment. You can adjust the parameters of your investment and specify your profit target and the amount of your investment you don’t want to risk if something goes south.

Full control of your investment. An investor can stop investing in a strategy and withdraw his funds at any time. There’s no need to transfer funds under management to the trader’s account. The funds are kept in the investor’s account the entire time.

The ability to diversify risks by investing in multiple strategies.

Pay for performance. Fair and transparent fees. An investor pays a commission only if the strategy is profitable.



How to invest with RAMM



To get access to the RAMM platform, an investor has to open a brokerage account first. We recommend that you go with AMarkets. It’s a regulated global broker, offering high-end trading products and services, including copy trading.



So, you’ve opened a trading account. Now, you need to find a profitable trading strategy to follow. The RAMM platform makes it easy for you because it provides a Strategy rating. Just browse through the strategies, paying attention to their characteristics (age, monthly yield, number of followers, etc.), pick a suitable strategy, and create an investment.



When creating a strategy, you will be asked to set the Target, Protection and Factor parameters. By setting the Target, you determine your profit target. The Protection feature allows you to protect your investment if the strategy turns out unfavorable. The Factor is a copy multiplication coefficient. You can set a value from 0.1 to 10, and the trades will be copied proportionally to the size of your investment. After you adjust your investment parameters, the RAMM platform will start copying trading signals automatically, and you will start making a profit.



Summing up



Copy trading is an excellent option for those who don’t want to waste their time and effort learning how to trade independently. With RAMM, you can tap into the knowledge of experienced traders and generate stable income in the financial market. If you are a professional trader looking for an alternative way to make money, check outthis link and find out more about RAMM.

