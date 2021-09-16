CORAfrica trains 1, 000 refugees in C/River on agribusiness

A nongovernmental organisation, Children of Rural Africa (CORAfrica), has organised training workshop on agribusinesses for no fewer than 1,000 refugees, migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Cross River state.

International coordinator of the organisation, Dr. Peter Obele Abue, who spoke in Calabar during the workshop said the training would equip the refugees to become self reliant, thereby reducing poverty and economic hardship in which refugees and migrants may found themselves in.

He noted that with the skill acquisition and capacity building training, the refugees would fend for themselves rather than stay all day long waiting for alms.

The clergyman lamented the increase in wars, terrorism, kidnapping and general insecurity, the world over, which he said has forced people into frustration. He charged privileged Nigerians to shoulder the responsibility of being their brother’s keepers.

“We the indigenes and host of these visitors have noticed with dismay the gory conditions the families and children of these refugees are living despite the great efforts by UNHCR and their willing partners.

“Nevertheless, it is obvious that these efforts need to be complemented,” Dr. Abue stated,

stressing that CORAfrica, was committed to helping the vulnerable, children and communities who were in dire need of help,” he stated.

He said the workshop was a pointer to the readiness of his organisation to build “vibrant and healthy rural communities where every child can prosper, find opportunities, grow and thrive locally.”

Abue further stated that his organization, CORAfrica, was committed to helping the vulnerable, children and communities who are in dire need of help.