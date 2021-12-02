COREN begins 2nd evaluators training for Outcome-Based Education

In order to produce graduates with the required skills to excel in the workplace Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), commenced the training programme for evaluators for the Outcome Based Education (OBE) system in Nigeria.

The training which took place at the Nile University, Abuja, had participants drawn from the universities across the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the programme, the President of COREN, Engr Ali A. Rabiu, said the workshop was organized to train and equip programme evaluators of the OBE who would form COREN database for accreditation of engineering programmes.

Rabiu noted that every aspect of the accreditation process had been streamlined to enhance the credibility of the evaluation.

He said:”In Nigeria, accreditation is necessary for recognition of programmes and registration of engineering graduates as professional engineers. The goal of the workshop is to train and equip programme evaluators of OBE who will form COREN database for accreditation of engineering programmes.

