COREN launches national clean energy skills certification

The Council for the Regulation for Engineers in Nigeria (COREN), Tuesday, launched the National Clean Energy Skills Certification for young professionals.

The scheme is in collaboration with the European Union and the German government within the framework of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP).

Recall that the National Clean Energy Skills Certification, which was introduced during the first phase of NESP in 2017, is aimed at providing young Nigerian professionals with the necessary skills for a career in the energy sector.

Speaking at the official launching of the scheme on Tuesday in Abuja, the president of COREN, Engr Ali A. Rabi’u said Nigeria had ‘ serious issues with power, adding that whatever sources of energy that the country can adopt to solve it should be encouraged.

Rabiu said: “So we see that Clean Energy Skills Certification can help to solve this power problem. We are planning to certify as many as we can but today we are just certifying about just twelve people.

“But going forward, we are planning to certify as many as we can. Because of the importance of power in our country, we have to grow businesses, industries and without power this is not achievable.”

Similarly, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Babagana Mohammed, said with the initiative, the country would have sophisticated personnel who will manage its critical sector.

“With this initiative, we are going to be educated on so many things; a lot of skills will come in. A lot of people will have something to do and quackery will be a thing of the past. It is going to be a long process but it is a good thing that it is starting now,” Mohammed said.

On her part, the head of section, Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to and ECOWAS, Ms. Inga Stefanowicz expressed the EU’s support towards enhancing skills development in the sector.

According to her, providing skills development opportunities to the young Nigerian professionals is critical for their employability, entrepreneurship potential, ultimately contributing to the growth and diversification of the economy.

Stefanowicz said the European Union is committed to supporting the Federal Government in developing the potential in the Skills Certification Scheme.

Also, the Country Director of GIZ Nigeria & ECOWAS, Ms. Ina Hommers, stated that the collaboration between NESP and COREN is a welcome development in the industry with the strategic objective of enhancing the skills of the current and aspiring young Nigerian professionals in the energy sector.