Coric tests positive for coronavirus after Dimitrov case

Borna Coric confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus a day after Grigor Dimitrov’s positive test led to the cancellation of the Adria Tour final in Zadar.

Coric beat Dimitrov in the Croatian leg of the Adria Tour on Saturday, with the latter also appearing in Serbia last week, coming into contact with top 10 players Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

Andrey Rublev, who was set to play Sunday’s Zadar final against Djokovic before it was cancelled, confirmed later on Monday that he tested negative for COVID-19.

Zverev revealed negative tests across the board within his team, but the German apologised for his participation in the event. Marin Cilic also took to Twitter to say he will self-isolate and monitor his own situation after returning negative results. Djokovic’s own results are not yet known.

Dimitrov returned home to Monaco after feeling unwell during his loss to Coric, and both have now returned positive coronavirus tests.

Coric confirmed his positive test on Instagram, writing: “Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested! I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I’m feeling well and don’t have any symptoms [sic]. Please stay safe and healthy! Lots of love to all!”