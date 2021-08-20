Coronation: Atiku felicitates with Omoba Tshola Emiko, Olu of Warri designate, Itsekiris

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, former vice president Atiku Abubakar congratulates Omoba Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, the Olu of Warri designate as he is coroneted on Saturday as the 21st Olu of Warri.

Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe said “the choice of Tshola Emiko to ascend the throne as the 21st Olu of Warri, venerates the totemic deep wisdom, courage and resourcefulness which the Oluship throne is widely acknowledged for not only in the Itsekiri nation but also in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

According to Atiku, “the story surrounding the emergence of Prince Tshola Emiko as the Olu-designate is as interesting as it is instructive”, stressing that “the narrative is a lesson on the virtues of diligence, due process, patience and love, for not only his Itsekiri people, but for every human.”

Continuing, the statement read ” he says the wild ovation from Itsekiri sons and daughters across board that has accompanied the announcement of the Olu-designate only points to the acceptability of his personal character.

“Atiku urges Omoba Tshola Emiko to ensure he dedicates himself to building on, and surpassing the worthy legacies of his much-acclaimed predecessor, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, by committing himself to carrying his subjects along to a new era of peace, stability and progress in Itsekiriland, Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

“He wishes the Olu-designate long life and successful reign in the service of his people and the country”.