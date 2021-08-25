Coronation: PDP congratulates Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse IIl, Emir of Bichi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse II, Tsola Emilio, on his ascendancy to the throne as the 21st Olu of Warri.

PDP in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Tuesday said the party is esteems the new Olu of Warri as divinely ordained and exceptionally gifted, equipped and endowed with the youthful energy, wisdom, insight and capacity for the task ahead of him.

The party urged the new monarch “to deploy his exalted position in further uniting his people and providing the desired leadership that can guarantee stability and higher productivity for the benefit of his people and the nation at large.

The statement partly read ” the PDP is happy over the emergence of a youthful Olu of Warri; a development that is in line with the party’s desire and commitment to have more youths in leadership positions while urging the monarch to use his wealth of experience and benefit of his exposure for the good of the people.

“The PDP congratulates the people of Warri as well as the government and people of Delta State and prays to God to continue to shower the new Olu of Warri with good health and more wisdom to lead his people.

Similarly, the PDP also congratulates the new Emir of Bichi in Kano state, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, for his successful coronation and ascendancy to the throne.

The statement partly read ” the party also felicitates with the Bichi Emirates for the successful coronation, noting that the event marks a new beginning in their emirate.

“The PDP describes the new Emir of Bichi as a highly resourceful and forthright leader and urged him to use hosition to further ensure the unity, stability and peaceful co-existence, not only in his kingdom but also in the entire nation at large.

“The PDP prays to God to bless the new Emir with good health and wisdom to provide leadership especially at this critical time in the history of our nation”.