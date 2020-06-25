Coronavirus and sachet milk manufacturers



This is a suggestion for producers of sachet milk and other similar

products. During this period of growing infection rate of the

coronavirus, I think it would be necessary to highlight the importance

of making products such as sachet milk easier to open by making slits

on the top edge/s of the sachet, to prevent people from attempting to

open the sachet using their teeth.

It is all too common for one to open his sachet of milk using his

teeth, momentarily forgetting about the possibility of getting

infected with the coronavirus. The milk sachet is usually likely very

much touched by the hands of different people before it gets to the

final consumer. When money exchanges hands during the process of

selling the milk, the hands are not usually washed beforehand. Also,

it is possible that the retailer might sneeze or cough into his hands

while handling the milk sachet, or displaying it for sale, and not

wash his hands thereafter. There is also the possibility that even the

money that changes hands during sales might have been touched by

someone who has coughed or sneezed into his hands, before handing the

milk sachet. And then, one who has bought a sachet of milk and is

trying to make a cup of tea would usually absent-mindedly attempt to

open the milk sachet with his teeth. This is all too common,

especially among children, and even adults too.

Therefore, it could be important for the milk manufacturers to make a

little cut/slit on the top edges of the milk sachets, that can make it

easier for the users to open using their fingers, instead of their

teeth. I have noticed that this is especially true for the Loya brand

of sachet milk, by Promasidor Nigeria. Even though it is a very nice

tasting, rich, creaky milk, it has no slit on the top edge(s), and can

be very difficult to open without using one’s teeth or a knife. After

I made this observation, I have even tried of recent to contact their

customer care via phone call, email, and feedback on their website

(promasidor.ng) to make this suggestion to them. But all of my efforts

to get across to them gave not been successful, as the email address

on their website is not functional – all my e-mails were returned,

undeliverable. My calls to their customer care line (which is printed

on the Loya milk sachet) met with an auto response asking me to leave

a message, along with my contact details, and I didn’t find any

feedback form on their website. So, I just thought to write my

suggestion to a newspaper, so that they and others who manufacture

similar products could make any needed changes/improvements to make it

easier and safer to open their products, especially with the current

wide spread of the Coronavirus.

I hope they consider doing this.

Daniel Ighakpe

FESTAC Town, Lagos0817 479 5742; [email protected]