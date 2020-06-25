Coronavirus and sachet milk manufacturers

This is a suggestion for producers of sachet milk and other similar
products. During this period of growing infection rate of the
coronavirus, I think it would be necessary to highlight the importance
of making products such as sachet milk easier to open by making slits
on the top edge/s of the sachet, to prevent people from attempting to
open the sachet using their teeth.
It is all too common for one to open his sachet of milk using his
teeth, momentarily forgetting about the possibility of getting
infected with the coronavirus. The milk sachet is usually likely very
much touched by the hands of different people before it gets to the
final consumer. When money exchanges hands during the process of
selling the milk, the hands are not usually washed beforehand. Also,
it is possible that the retailer might sneeze or cough into his hands
while handling the milk sachet, or displaying it for sale, and not
wash his hands thereafter. There is also the possibility that even the
money that changes hands during sales might have been touched by
someone who has coughed or sneezed into his hands, before handing the
milk sachet. And then, one who has bought a sachet of milk and is
trying to make a cup of tea would usually absent-mindedly attempt to
open the milk sachet with his teeth. This is all too common,
especially among children, and even adults too.
Therefore, it could be important for the milk manufacturers to make a
little cut/slit on the top edges of the milk sachets, that can make it
easier for the users to open using their fingers, instead of their
teeth. I have noticed that this is especially true for the Loya brand
of sachet milk, by Promasidor Nigeria. Even though it is a very nice
tasting, rich, creaky milk, it has no slit on the top edge(s), and can
be very difficult to open without using one’s teeth or a knife. After
I made this observation, I have even tried of recent to contact their
customer care via phone call, email, and feedback on their website
(promasidor.ng) to make this suggestion to them. But all of my efforts
to get across to them gave not been successful, as the email address
on their website is not functional – all my e-mails were returned,
undeliverable. My calls to their customer care line (which is printed
on the Loya milk sachet) met with an auto response asking me to leave
a message, along with my contact details, and I didn’t find any
feedback form on their website. So, I just thought to write my
suggestion to a newspaper, so that they and others who manufacture
similar products could make any needed changes/improvements to make it
easier and safer to open their products, especially with the current
wide spread of the Coronavirus.
I hope they consider doing this.
Daniel Ighakpe
FESTAC Town, Lagos0817 479 5742; [email protected]
