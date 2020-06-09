Coronavirus: FG harps on re-opening of schools



The federal government has not fixed a date for the reopening of schools across the country, Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said on Monday.

The minister said this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 in Abuja.

“Any reopening of school would involve the advice of experts on when it is safer to reopen schools. This is to avoid the mistake of shipping the student in and out of school,” he said.



He said the Ministry of Education would not lead Nigerians into danger by rushing to reopen schools, stressing that schools would only be reopened when the government is convinced it is safe to do so.



“Of all the things, I will love to do is that I will not want to experiment with your children. What we are planning is to bring those that will be exiting from Junior Secondary to Senior and those who will be writing the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) to write their promotion exam.



“We are however looking at when the inter state lockdown will be reopened so the children can move to write their exam in their schools,” he said.

He said the ministry was studying the time table to know when it would be convenient as soon as there was ease on inter-state lockdown.