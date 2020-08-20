Coronavirus stops Super Eagles September friendlies

Nigeria Football Federation NFF has cancelled the two friendlies proposed for the Super Eagles next month in Europe as the clubs of the national team call-ups have refused to release them over concerns over coronavirus.

Accordingly, Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr had informed the federation that the European clubs are not keen in releasing their players for the proposed friendlies because of the still raging coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Nigeria had planned to use the FIFA-friendly window of September for the Super Eagles to play two matches in Europe.

Top NFF officials had first announced the friendlies will be staged in Portugal, before they later said they will be played in Austria.

It is looking more likely that 2022 World Cup qualifiers slated for October for the African zone will also be called off as the pandemic has still not been contained.

The Eagles were last in action in November 2019 when they beat Lesotho 4-2 in a 2021 AFCON qualifier.

Meanwhile, the Rohr led side will now face Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double- header in November.

The original fixtures were earlier slated for March 27 in Nigeria and March 31 in Sierra Leone, but they were shifted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

CAF, in a letter sent to the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday, signed by acting

General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah confirmed the new dates.

The Super Eagles will host their fellow West Africans on November 9, while the reverse fixture will take on November 17.