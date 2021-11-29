Corp members tasked on teamwork, patriotism

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been urged to utilise the opportunity of the three- week orientation course to cultivate long-lasting relationship, teamwork and also promote the unity and integration of the country.

Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave this advice Monday during a nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Prospective Corp Members and Camp Officials.

He urged the PCMs to take the orientation course seriously because of the benefits it offers which include; leadership training, teamwork, tolerance, discipline, entrepreneurship training, among others.

“Orientation is very important. NYSC was established to promote national unity and integration. Don’t allow the opportunity of the orientation course to pass you by without gaining anything,” he said.

The director-general also advised the prospective corps members to obey the rules and regulations in their respective places of primary assignment when posted, adding that the scheme would not condone any act of indiscipline as every infraction would attract sanctions as stipulated in the NYSC bye-laws.

“You must be disciplined, respectful, obedient, patriotic and hardworking. Note that the rules and regulations in your place of primary assignment is also binding on you. Don’t tarnish the image of your family, institution and NYSC scheme,” he added.

The director-general enjoined the PCMs to provide the needs of their host communities by initiating projects that would positively improve their standard of living.

He warned against borrowing money to execute projects, but advised that they source for funds from within the community.

He advised the prospective corps members that to choose either personal or group projects that could be completed within the period of the service year.

“Don’t borrow money or use your personal money to execute projects”, he warned.

Speaking further, the director-general said

NYSC contributes to youth mobility through the deployment of prospective corps members from one part of the country to another, and in the process contribute to national unity.

Ibrahim added that elaborate passing-out ceremony would soon commence which would give corp members the opportunity to exchange ideas about their experiences during the service year.