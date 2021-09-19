Corps doctors screen students for hepatitis, HIV in Yola

The Medical and Health Community Development Service (CDS) group of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has screened secondary school students, teachers and other members of the public for Hepatitis C and B as well as HIV/AIDS tests in General Murtala Muhammad College (GMMC), Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa state, through their routine medical outreach, Saturday.

The group also offered free consultation and drugs to no fewer than 400 students, teachers and others.

The outreach was flagged off by the NYSC state coordinator, Adamawa state, who was represented by the head of Community Development Service (CDS) branch, Mr. Sumla M. Elisha.

The state coordinator said the free medical outreach was targeted at fighting the spread of Hepatitis B and C, particularly among secondary school students.

In his remarks, the schedule officer of the CDS group, Mr. Ishaya S. Shingu, expressed appreciation to FIDSON, Drugfield Greenfield, and other pharmaceutical companies that supported the medical outreach.

He also commended the corps doctors for their sacrifice and selfless service to humanity, on which NYSC was founded.

Earlier, the CDS president stated that the medical group had so far carried out countless similar free exercises, particularly to the less privileged in the society.