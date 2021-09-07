Corps member builds digitalised library, impresses NYSC DG



The Director General of NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has expressed joy and pride when a corps Member, Ahmad Abubakar, built an automated and computerised library at the NYSC Directorate Headquarters, Abuja, as his community development service (CDS).



The visibly elated Director-General who led members of top management of the scheme to the commisioning of the project Monday, commended the foresight, determination and resourcefulness of the initiator for actualising the landmark project .



While congratulating Abubakar for this worthy contribution, General Ibrahim urged other corps members to emulate him who,despite all odds, succeeded in impacting on his immediate environment in the most positive way.



The Director-General used the occasion to enjoin corps members to “add value to the scheme by initiating essential and useful Community Development Projects (CDS) based on felt needs of the host community.”



Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS), Alhaji Ahmed Wada Ikaka, described Mr Abubakar as a hardworking and diligent young man with a brilliant mindset that endeared him to all.



Speaking on the motivation behind the sponsorship of Abubakar’s project, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo, who was represented by the Director, Export Development and Incentives, Mal. Lawal Dalhat; said the Council had no regret to co-sponsor Abubakar’s CDS project because of its usefulness .



Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Alhaji Garba Abubakar, who was represented by the Director, Public Affairs, Mr Duke Edward Ukaga, said the Commission, having recognised the intelligence and the zeal in Mr Abubakar, decided to co-sponsor the project, which include the procurement and installation of computers workstations, procurement of scanners, printers and furniture,provision of e-Library portal with server and digitised selected NYSC old and new publications.

Others are the provision of network facilities as well astraining of 13 NYSC NDHQ staff. NYSC boss had esrlier warned corps members against using personal resources to fund development projects in their places of primary assignment, but charged the youths to source funding for such development projects from their host communities“Look around your host communities to identify their challenges and add value. Do not pass through the NYSC and the community where you are going to serve without adding value to it. Choose projects that your host communities will appreciate.“Study your host communities after completing the orientation course and initiate laudable projects that will improve their standard of living,” DG charged them