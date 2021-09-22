Corps member dies in Edo multiple accident

Patrick Ahanor, Benin City

A fatal accident near Ogba river, along Airport road in Oredo local government area of Edo state has claimed the life of a serving Corp member.

Blueprint gathered that two other persons also reportedly sustained injuries in the crash which occurred at about 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the accident occurred after a truck conveying sharp sand failed break and rammed into a lexus Jeep, Tricycle and the motorcycle conveying the late Corp member.

The Corp member who was simply identified as Abidemi reportedly rode on the motorcycle with one Mrs. Maria believed to be her sister when the tragedy struck.

It was also learnt while the woman sustained injury, the corp member reportedly died on the spot.

The Edo state Police Command spokesperson, SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the accident.

Kontongs said the injured persons are receiving treatment at the Central Hospital in Benin City.

