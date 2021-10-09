Corps member donates toilet facility to Army Day school

As a measure to put a lasting solution to the felt needs of her host community, a corps member Iniobong Emmanuel Dorcas with service number (OY/20B/0993) as part of her personal Community Development Service recently donated a twin toilet facility to Army Day Secondary School, Iwo road, Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Commissioning the project, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Oyo state Coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, represented by the Assistant Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Mrs Mariam Umogah, praised the corps member for availing herself as an instrument for establishing the core values of the NYSC and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals which is to positively impact and enhance the lives of persons in their host community.

She further enjoined the beneficiaries especially the students to emulate the kind gesture of the project initiator whenever they get to such phase of their lives.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman Ibadan North East Local Government, HoIbrahim Akintayo. who contributed immensely towards the execution of the project, commended the corps member for her doggedness and passion in her service to the fatherland. Stating that if every corps member determines to execute a project that will impact their host community positively, the entire country will be a better place.

Also in their separate address, the Assistant Director and Zonal Inspector Ibadan North LG, Mr Olumide Adekeye, with the Local Government Inspector Ibadan North East Mr Daniel Akinsola commended the project initiator while encouraging other corps members to embark on projects that will ensure development of their host communities, thereby leaving a legacy during their service year.

In her appreciation, the principal Army Day Secondary School, Mrs. M. Umeike, lauded the corps member on the execution of the project, stating that the students will make adequate use of the facility which would ensure a cleaner learning environment. She equally applauded the NYSC scheme and remarked that its relevance cannot be overemphasized.

Present at the event were other sponsors of the project which include: Managing Director Microfinance bank, Orita-Basorun,Mr Idowu, Special Assistant Students Affairs, (IBNE) Hon. Victor Olojede and a host of others.