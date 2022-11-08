Corps members disciplined, always contributing to devt of Anambra – NYSC 

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Tuesday, assured Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the entire Anambra state residents that corps members were disciplined, willing and always ready to contribute towards development of the state.

The Anambra state NYSC coordinator, Mrs Blessing Ekene Iruma, gave the assurance at the swearing-in ceremony of 1,600 corps members for the 2022 batch C stream I exercise held at the NYSC Unity Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, Awka South local government area.

Iruma said the corps members were patriots, understanding and always willing to learn new things, unlearn old things, correlate and to contribute their quota for the sake of national and state development.

While explaining that a total of 875 out of the newly sworn-in 1,600 corps members were females, he said the males were 725, and added that they have identified and actively joined different committees with a view to develop selves, acquaint new skills, gain experiences and make friends for future benefits.

“I am delighted to inform Governor Soludo that since the arrival of these new corps members into Anambra state, they have shown that they are patriots, disciplined and understanding. They have even been helpful in the day- to- day running of the camp by joining various committees.

“The NYSC will also continue to support the government in ensuring manpower development for health care delivery to the rural communities where they are needed and agricultural extension work to boost food production,” she noted.