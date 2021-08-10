Corps members tasked on patriotism, selfless service

Corps Members have been advised to be patriotic, diligent and imbibe the spirit of selfless service as they contribute their quota to national development.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the charge Monday in his address to the 1,132, 000 prospective corps members deployed to Kaduna state for the 2021 Batch ‘B’ stream one service year.

He advised them to utilise the opportunities of the orientation course to create good friendship and teamwork that would add value to their service year.

The DG lectured them on the four cardinal programmes of the scheme, namely; Orientation Course, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service and Winding-Up/Passing-Out.

He added that they must excel before they can be adjudged to have successfully completed the service year.

Speaking further, lbrahim cautioned them against indulging in anti-social vices and warned that anyone caught would be sanctioned in line with NYSC bye-laws.

“You must avoid cutting corners, avoid cybercrimes, avoid drugs and other social vices. Be diligent, be patriotic and cherish your integrity. You must strive to add value to the scheme and leave lasting legacies”, he said.

He also advised the corps members to be security conscious and avoid actions that can endanger their safety.

The DG warned against embarking on unauthorised journeys, late-night movements and boarding vehicles by the roadside.

He advised them to obtain approval from the NYSC if it becomes mandatory for them to travel and ensure they board vehicles from authorised motor parks only.

The director-general reiterated the need for them to be conscious of COVID-19 safety protocols which involves washing of hands for at least twenty seconds, appropriate use of facemasks, use of hand sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.

“There is no COVID-19 in any of our orientation camps nationwide. Don’t go to town and don’t mix-up with outsiders so that your COVID-19 status wouldn’t be compromised. Delta variant is rampaging and l urge you not to let down your guards,” lbrahim added.

He advised the corps members on the positive use of the social media saying; “Use the Social Media to promote National unity. Don’t spread fake news, spread good news that will unite us as Nigerians because there is unity in diversity. NYSC was established to promote National Unity and integration.”

“Also don’t use the Social Media to smear the NYSC Scheme, your employer and the country’s image”, the DG said.