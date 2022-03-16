Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been charged to apply the lessons learnt during the three-week orientation course in the development of their host communities and place of primary assignments.

NYSC Director-General, Maj.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the advice, Tuesday, while debriefing the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream One corps members during a nationwide virtual address.

He urged the corps members to respect and learn the culture of their respective host communities; abide by the rules and regulations in their places of primary assignments, as well as avoid any act that could endanger their safety.

The DG admonished them to serve as good ambassadors of their families, institutions and National Youth Service Corps.

“I want to urge you to take the lessons of the Orientation Course seriously. Be security conscious and don’t endanger your safety. Please don’t travel at night.

“Make sure you board vehicle at the designated motor parks, don’t travel at night and don’t travel without permission from the NYSC. Ensure you reflect on all the four cardinal programmes of the Scheme, as you have been taught in camp,” he said.

Ibrahim cautioned them on the negative use of the social media, advising that they should use it to promote national unity and integration.

Corps members tasked on service to host communities

By John Oba

Abuja

