Corps safety: NYSC strengthens partnership with NSCDC

The National Youth Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said it would strengthen its existing synergy with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in ensuring maximum security for corps lodges and NYSC farms across the country.

It stated that in deepening the partnership, security would be provided for NYSC farmhouses, alongside other ventures of the Scheme.

NYS Director-General, Brig-General Shuaibu lbrahim, stated this Tuesday when he received the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

General Ibrahim who said all stakeholders must rally round corps members, described them as critical national assets that must be protected.

He disclosed that the scheme has partnered relevant agencies and transport unions to sensitise corps members on the need to take their safety more seriously and also to avoid night journeys.

He said that corps members had been advised to break their journey if it is going beyond six in the evening and pass the night at the nearest police station, NSCDC formations, or military barracks, including NYSC secretariats, palaces, among other secured places.

The DG commended the NSCDC for introducing agro-rangers and female squad in the corps.

He added that the scheme has also resuscitated its farms in order to train corps members that have passion for agriculture and need the assistance of NSCDC to ensure their safety while on the farms.

He lauded corps for its relentless efforts in tracking and arresting cybercriminals in the country.

Speaking further, Ibrahim commended the NSCDC personnel for their enthusiasm, commitment and resilience during orientation programmes, adding, “We want the Civil Defence Corps to be involved in tracking and prosecution of cyber criminals that may want to infiltrate our mobilisation process. We will also like to sign an MoU with the NSCDC so that we can interface with you.

“We will also appreciate if you can make your personnel available to secure our Corps Members so that they can leverage on the advantages of our farms as this requires protection”, he said.

The Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said there was need for credible intelligence that would help the corps in the discharge of its responsibilities.

“I am here to strengthen the existing relationship between NYSC and NSCDC. We must come together and we are ready to strengthen our collaboration,” he said.

The Commandant-General and other members of his entourage were led by the NYSC Director-General on a tour of the newly established NYSC museum before their departure.

