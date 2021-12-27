Correctional centres impacting on inmates’ lives – Nyoroh

The National Chaplain Roman Catholic of the Nigerian Correctional Service Abuja, Rev. Fr. Victor Nyoroh has said the current reforms in the Nigerian Correctional Centres have affected many inmates positively.

The Catholic chaplain stated this when the chaplaincy in collaboration with the Feed One Initiative and other partner non-governmental organisations during the Christmas charity visit to the Suleja Correctional Centre tagged: ‘Feed A Prisoner At Christmas.

The preacher said this gesture was in line with this festive period, for the inmates to have spiritual rebirth and given a sense of belonging as humans through provision of food and other items that would make them feel good at Christmas.

According to him, through correctional centres, many inmates on preaching and counselling them, had turned new leaves thereby making them good citizens in our society. “Today we are here in this Suleja Correctional Centre to pray, dance and make merriment with them, feed them and provide other items that has elicited their faith in God and hope of becoming useful persons in our society,” Fr. Nyoroh said.

Founder, Feed one Initiative, Comrade Nsikan Paul, one of the partners in the outreach, quoted Mother Theresa on the essence of people taking care of the downtrodden in our communities. According to him, caring for prisoners is a scriptural obligation.

The Controller of the Suleja Correctional Centre, Ali Ali thanked the chaplaincy and other NGOs that partnered with them for the kind gesture.

He said the skill acquisition and education the inmates acquired had helped them to become productive citizens after leaving the centre.