Correctional Services: FCT command inaugurates first NGO parliament

The Controller of Corrections FCT Command, Abdul-Rahman Maiyaki, has inaugurated the Parliament of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) that are assisting the government in the welfare of the inmates within the three custodial centres under his command.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chukwuedo Humphrey, Tuesday says the inauguration and first sitting which was held in the FCT command headquarters in Abuja on Monday 22nd February, 2021 was attended by representatives of fifteen (15) NGO’s.

In his remarks, Controller Maiyaki disclosed that the aim of this parliament is to harness the support of the NGOs collectively and reduce duplication of services to the inmates

He further adds that the inmates would benefit more if all NGOs pull resources, execute collectively and take ownership of all assistance provided for the service.

Mr Maiyaki thanked all parliamentarians present, adding that the welfare of the inmates of the correctional service globally has never been the sole duty of the government.

He further called on the NGOs who are partners in development of the service never to relent in their social responsibilities in order to help reform and rehabilitate the inmates better.

Representatives of the NGO’s which includes the Prison Fellowship, Chify Rehabilitation, NULAI, CAPIO, JDPC and EarthSpring were appreciative of the inauguration of the parliament, they promised to improve in their services to the inmates.

Some needs of the inmates like registration of WAEC/NECO and building e-Learning centres as well as workshops for the custodial centres in Suleja and Kuje were discussed and processes for execution immediately put in motion.