Correuption allegations: Invite Aregbesola now, group tells EFCC

The Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation for Osun State

(CSCEOS), has urged the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), to invite the immediate past Governor of Osun state, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola for investigation.

The group in a letter submitted to the EFCC on Monday, November 26, 2018, reminded the anti-graft agency that Aregbesola has case to answer over several alleged fraudulent practices during his stay in office.

The letter signed by the group’s Chairman, Comrade Adeniyi Sulaiman, explained that Aregbesola is no longer enjoying immunity and must be made to face the law over his

administration’s “maladministration”.

“We write to remind your good office of our petition letter dated 4th April, 2016 on the above subject matter and also received by the

National Headquarters of the Commission on 8th April, 2016, where the outgoing Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola and few of his aides were fingered in the alleged illegal Local Government funds diversion to the tune of N205 billion between November 2010 to August 2015.

“The governors’ aides include; the then 30 Executive Secretaries of the local governments, Head of Local Government Administration (HLA), Auditor-General of the Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Others are Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Bolorunduro, Special Adviser on Environment, Mr. Bola Ilori, Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Mr. Ajibola Bashiru and Commissioner for Local Government, Mr. Kolapo Alimi.

“Our petition necessitated your invitation letter dated 13th May, 2016, informing the Civil Society Organization (CSO) to show up at

your Ibadan Zonal Office for an interview with the Head Team B, to endorse all the allegations of financial crimes established

against the aforementioned people contained in our petition letter and which CSCEOS did with additional evidences to prove our facts beyond reasonable doubt.

“In view of the above, we wish to inform your Commission that the Principal leader in this alleged financial crime and former governor

of the state, Mr. Aregbesola has ceased to be governor of the state and is not covered again by immunity alienated him from prosecution

for financial crimes since November 2010”.

The group stressed that justice and fair play should be the watchword of EFCC, saying if former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Peter Ayodele

Fayose, could be facing prosecution for alleged financial crime, nothing should stop the anti-graft body from inviting Aregbesola for questioning and prosecution.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.