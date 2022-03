Dear readers,

Our cover story of Monday, March 21, 2022, read thus – ‘APC NATIONAL CONVENTION: May 26 date threatened, screening of aspirants fails to hold’

The date was supposed to read March 26. This error of fact is highly regretted.

We sincerely apologise to our esteemed readers and the ruling APC, in particular, for any embarrassment this goof might have caused.

EDITOR