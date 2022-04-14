Corrigendum on continuous voters register

In our lead headline of Thursday, April 14, 2022, we reported thus: CONTINUOUS VOTERS REGISTER: Over 1.3m PVCs detected worrisome – INEC. We have since discovered that it should read ‘Over 1.3m invalid REGISTRATIONS’. We want to apologise to INEC and other stakeholders for this error of facts. We hold the electoral body in high esteem and would continue to offer our support towards deepening the nation’s democratic process. We regret any inconveniences this gaffe must have caused the commission.

Editor