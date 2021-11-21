CORRIGENDUM RE: 2023 Presidency: Osinbajo opens office in Abuja, inaugurates campaign team

November 22, 2021 Editorial III News 0




We write to apologise for  a misrepresentation in respect of the above news item posted on our online Sunday, 21-11-2021.

In actual fact, the Progressives Consolidated Group (PCG)-a pro-Osinbajo support group was the one that opened an office for the propagation of its programme.   This, we erroneously  credited  to Vice President Yemi  Osinbajo.

Upon discovering this, we have since pulled down the story from our site to avoid any misinformation.   
We sincerely apologise to  Vice President  Osinbajo for this mix-up as it is not in our character.
We are through this rejoinder asking news platform and similar ones to discountenance such report. …..

Editor

No tags for this post.