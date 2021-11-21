CORRIGENDUM RE: 2023 Presidency: Osinbajo opens office in Abuja, inaugurates campaign team

We write to apologise for a misrepresentation in respect of the above news item posted on our online platform Sunday, 21-11-2021.

In actual fact, the Progressives Consolidated Group (PCG)-a pro-Osinbajo support group was the one that opened an office for the propagation of its programme. This, we erroneously credited to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Upon discovering this, we have since pulled down the story from our site to avoid any misinformation.

We sincerely apologise to Vice President Osinbajo for this mix-up as it is not in our character.

We are through this rejoinder asking news platform and similar ones to discountenance such report. …..

Editor

