Corrupt Nigerians afraid of Magu – Activist

A civil rights activist, Alhaji Ibrahim Modibbo, has said the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has performed well and so should be allowed to continue the good work.

Modibbo, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, said the EFCC under Magu had solved a lot of high profile corruption cases that had been left untouched in the past.

He cited the case of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, involving $3 billion and recalled the case of former governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye, who had been walking as a free man and even contested election to the Senate before he was put behind bars.

Another high-profile case, according to Modibbo, was that of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, who allegedly acquired choice properties with siphoned funds.

Modibbo said “these were notable achievements for which Magu should be commended since such cases in the past had been swept under the carpet.”

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the voice of reason to prevail “since the present administration is winning the war against graft and as such the gains should be sustained instead of being thwarted.”

The activist recalled the action of a one-time President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, who refused to remove one of his gallant generals that had been accused of drunkenness because Lincoln said he was comfortable with the general as long as he was winning battles.

“Magu is winning battles and as such should be allowed to continue with the good work he has started. Nigerians should remember that President Buhari in the past said that when you fight corruption, corruption would fight back. What is happening in the case of Magu is that corruption is fighting back as corrupt individuals feel threatened that Magu would catch up with them.

“The case of corrupt individuals is like that of a drowning man who would grab at any to save himself. Corrupt people would go to any length to save their necks and as such would prefer that Magu should be shown the way out, so that they would continue to enjoy their loot,” he said.

He also urged the president to “be wary of the accusers of Magu as their actions are diversionary which can make the president lose focus in the fight against corruption.”