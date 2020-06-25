Corrupt practices: Come clean on Aisha Bala’s probe, rights group tells ICPC

A coalition of civil society groups has challenged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC) to come clean over the ongoing probe of the wife of Bauchi state governor Hajia Aisha Bala Mohammed was politically motivated.

The coalition’s convener, Mr Danesi Momoh at a press conference in Abuja, Thursday, alleged that the probe was politically motivated.

“You will recall that this organisation, the Coalition of Change Makers, in particular has been in the forefront of the anti-graft crusade. To this end, we have partnered with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police in their various efforts to tackle corruption. Till date, we still do,” the statement said.

The group however picked holes over the resolve by the ICPC to seize Aisha’s properties before her husband, Mr. Bala Mohammed became the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Bauchi state governor.

The group described Aisha as a hardworking private citizen, entitled to legitimate earnings from her business ventures.

They noted: “She had no office in government and consequently did not receive any allocation of public funds. If Mrs. Aishatu Bala Mohammed is involved in any corruption case, what is expected is for ICPC to be clear as to the facts of her offence(s).

“For instance, did she execute any contract(s)? Did she receive proceeds from any? Which contracts? Did she access the government treasury? Just some facts should do.

“The law does not permit any agency of government to harass law-abiding citizens based on their instincts, sentiments and even possible hallucinations.

“It is therefore very puzzling that the ICPC can just conclude that her properties and whatever money she has must have been proceeds of corruption.

“Such conclusions could be very dangerous, since it could be used to victimize any targeted citizen. This is why we feel that it is a clear harassment, rather than a fight against corruption.

“It is evident that this is all about politics. His Excellency, Sen. Bala Mohammed’s towering achievements as Bauchi state governor is suffocating those who cannot match him in the next gubernatorial election. It is this group that is making spurious allegations. It is a shame, and ICPC should pull back from this dirty political game.

“Consequently, we urge the ICPC to leave the woman and her properties alone. They should release her legitimately acquired property, and allow her all the freedom due to her.”