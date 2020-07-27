Corruption: Act on NDDC’s imbroglio, others APC forum tasks Buhari



The All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Professionals Forum (APCPF) has called on President Muhammad Buhari to quickly act on the revelations coming out of the ongoing probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the interest of the people of the region.





The group also urged the President to consider a good reward system for their members, adding that such will give foundation to the peace and reconciliation that the President has begun with the setting up of the APC National Caretakers Committee.





Addressing a press conference Monday at the national secretariat of APC, Abuja, national coordinator of the forum, Comrade Akeem Akintayo, also urged the party to weigh its disciplinary mechanism on party members who were still acting in defiance of the NEC directive that all the cases in Court should be withdrawn.





“On the imbroglio between the NDDC and National Assembly, we appreciate the President in his sustained anti-corruption war. However, we encourage the President to take necessary actions that will benefit the largely neglected people of Niger Delta by repositioning the NDDC after the audit of the NDDC activities since its creation. The neglected people of Nigeria bear the greatest brunt in the misdirection of NDDC and such tide must be change.



“The other resolutions of our earlier Press Release that was also implemented stricto sancto was a compelling call on all members of our great party that were pursuing any matter in any Court to withdraw all pending cases in court until the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanism is explored and exhausted. While many members have heeded to the call by NEC and have withdrawn their pending issues in court, some are still acting in defiance of the position of NEC, we urge the party to weigh its disciplinary mechanism on those still acting in defiance of the NEC directives.



“As professionals, intellectuals and technocrats that are ready to always assist the party and the Buhari’s administration to succeed, we strongly believe that a good reward system will give foundation to the Peace and reconciliation that the President has begun with the setting up of the APC National Caretakers Committee.”





While calling for unity among the party men in two branches of executive and legislator, the forum proposed the formation of “a regular APC Executive/ Legislators Caucus meetings spearheaded by the SSAs to the President on Nationals Assembly Affairs and Leadership of our party to foster unity of purpose in our quest as party to deliver the dividends of Democracy to our Nigerian people instead of the public brickbats engaged by our senior party men in both arms of government which does not augur well for the image of party and government.”





On the planed 774,000 special public works empowerment program, the APC group called on federal government and relevant agencies to further ease accessibility and monitoring to these interventions to the SMEs and the informal sectors.





“As professionals and intellectual bank of the party, we appreciate the numerous gains and sacrifices being made by our security operatives across the country who often times pay the supreme sacrifices to secure our borders nevertheless, we urge the heads of security agencies to further re-strategize our security strategy to totally decimate the security challenges in our country.”













Related

No tags for this post.