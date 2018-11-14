Corruption allegation: We ‘ll act on petition against Oshiomhole-ICPC

… As protesters petition agency

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has said that it would act on the alleged corruption cases against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) if there is any petition address to the body.

The agency assured that it will follow a laid down procedure for handling allegations of corruption, part of which is that there must be a formal petition duly signed and submitted to it.

Addressing a group of protesters who besieged the ICPC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, the spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said that the commission will check its records to see if there was any petition submitted against Oshiomhole as claimed by the protesting group.

She said that if the group’s claim about the petition is found to be true it will be treated the same manner it handled others.

“I have heard you and we thank you people for the peaceful protest here. You have done what you are supposed to do. I want to assure you that your petition will be treated according to its merit and the same manner we treat others,” she assured.

Protesters, numbering hundreds yesterday stormed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) headquarters to demand for the immediate prosecution of APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The protesters under the auspices of Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN), had arrived the ICPC office with posters bearing various inscriptions like ‘Oshiomhole is corrupt’, ‘Oshiomhole must go’, ‘with Oshiomhole, APC will fail’, ‘ICPC must probe Oshiomhole’, ‘Buhari, remove Oshiomhole now before it is too late’, among other.

The Convener of the group, Stanley Ohu, pleaded with the anti-corruption agency to expedite action in the prosecution of the ruling party boss.

“We demand that Oshiomhole resigns owing to the plethora of allegations against him leading to even the DSS inviting him and demanding for his resignation,” he said.

Speaking further the convened said: “We are determined in our quest to arrest the danger faced by our party, the governing APC, occasioned by the integrity challenged National Chairman, Oshiomhole.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are well aware that Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence criminal proceedings against Oshiomole for allegedly diverting state funds into personal use.

“Therefore, it is expedient that a man that has corruption noose round his neck is not the fit and proper person to lead a party that has President Muhammadu Buhari, a man known globally for his anti-corruption stance, to remain in office.

Ohu said that Oshiomhole should tread the path of honour to step down before APC goes into ignominy in 2019.

“As you are all aware, our party, the APC is in serious crisis following the most reprehensible, divisive and widely condemned primaries across the states.The APC which was gaining grounds and welcoming new members is far from the all-embracing party it was when Oshiomhole took over as National Chairman.

“Given the various allegations of corruption by respected chieftains and members of the APC, we are here calling on the various anti-corruption agencies to begin a comprehensive probe of not only these allegations, but his time as the governor of Edo state.

“We assure you that this will not be the end of the Coalition for New Nigeria’s protest until Mr. Oshiomhole leaves the exalted office of the National Chairman of the governing APC, the party of Change,” he said.

